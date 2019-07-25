Home Cities Bengaluru

India needs more researchers, says scientist

Through exhibitions such as Vigyan Samagam, DST is looking to increase collaboration with industry 
and institutions. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of Vigyan Samagam, Dr Praveer Asthana, head of mega-science division in Department of Science and Technology, Government of India said that the country did not have enough researchers in the field of science.

“As per DST statistics, the number of research and development professionals in the country stood only at 3 lakh. This number is small when compared to China which has around 9 lakh and the USA which has 12 lakh researchers. One of the reasons is the lack of demand from the industry. Most of them only end up becoming teachers in institutes after completing their PhD. The demand from industries needs to rise for those with doctoral degrees,” Asthana said.

“Funding is not an issue or reason. We need more people with the required expertise who can utilise funds for research. In India, Research and Development expenditure is borne mostly by the government, with the Centre contributing 60 to 65 per cent, while 35 to 40 per cent is contributed by the private sector. In other advanced countries, it is the other way round.” 

The scientist is also the head of the INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) programme started in 2008 
by the department to attract students and young 
minds to the field of scientific research. 

