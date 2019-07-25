Home Cities Bengaluru

Initiating a healthy change via cycling

Published: 25th July 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclothon is open for people of all age groups

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to encourage the spirit of cycling as well as healthier lifestyle, Forum Neighbourhood Mall is organising a cyclothon in the city. 

Forum Cyclothon 2019 is the second edition of the event. This time, the cyclothon will also promote green environment in Whitefield, which is facing a lot of issues related to pollution. 

Manoj Singh, cluster head, Forum Malls, Karnataka region, says, “We are a neighbourhood mall, which means our initiatives and engagements focus on the residents. Although Whitefield is a haven for cyclists in Bengaluru, awareness for a much greener space is the need of the hour. Nowadays, people in Whitefield, which is a hub of multinational companies and IT industry, are using cycle for their daily office commute. We are seeing it as a positive trend. We want to promote this further. Our platform creates awareness on reducing carbon footprint.” 

Open for people of all age groups, the event aims to be the ideal platform for city dwellers to pedal their way to well-being. The cyclothon will comprise 5km and 10km races for men and women along with a separate 5km race for veterans. “We invite experienced cyclists to the veteran category that also includes people aged above 50 years. For example, a senior citizen, who is not a regular cyclist can also participate in this category, In a nutshell, we are bringing cycle and fitness enthusiasts and nature lovers from different walks of life together on a single platform,” shares Singh.

The event will take place on July 28 from 5.45am to 8.30am at Forum Neighbourhood Mall, Whitefield.

