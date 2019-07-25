Lakes withering without adequate rain

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looks like despite efforts to revive lakes, ultimately the authorities have to keep their fingers crossed and pray for rain to actually call a lake a lake.



Recently, there has been increased activity to revive lakes, but with inadequate rains, at least nine lakes taken up for revival in the city continue to look like plain dried-up patches of land. This is despite authorities clearing encroachments, removing silt, completing fencing, and diverting sewage.



In a strange twist, this time last year, while it was raining, incomplete lake works had failed to hold the rainwater. This time, although works are being conducted to refurbish lakes, it is the contrary.

At present, there are 210 lakes, of which 168 are under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Most of the lakes are in a bad state, either encroached or silt-filled, reducing the capacity of lakes to half.

Although in 2018, Bengaluru witnessed sufficient rains, it failed to fill city lakes. “This is because the works were still in progress. We had taken up development works for the lakes wherein we were removing encroachments, silt, weeds and diverting sewage water. Bunds were created and many other works were taken up to keep the lakes healthy,’’ said M V Prasad, BBMP Chief Engineer (lakes).

Prasad said this year they are done with many lakes including Sarakki, Begur, Gottigere, Anjanapura and several more. “We are waiting for adequate rains, these lakes where work is completed, lakes will

be filled,’’ he said.

Although some rain has been received, the inadequacy of it means that Bengalureans will have to wait it out for a few months until lakes get filled up.The city should have ideally received 139 mm from June 1 till date, but has received just 111 mm. “In July alone, in 22 days, we have 38 per cent deficit rain. Across South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, there is less rain. It is mostly light showers to moderate rainfall, that too in isolated areas. It is expected to continue at least till July 27. We will not get good showers in July. If we get good showers in August, city lakes are expected to fill up by September,’’ Karnataka

State Natural Disaster Management Centre director Srinivas Reddy said. But scepticism prevails. “Even if it rains and lakes fill up, there are hundreds of apartments in Bengaluru that do not have sewage treatment plants, and untreated sewage is sent into lakes. There is a need to stop this by BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board) officials, who do not co-operate,’’ said a senior BBMP official on condition of anonymity.

LAKES: WORK COMPLETED, BUT WAITING FOR RAIN

Begur, Sarakki, Panathur, Anjanapura, Iglur, Gottigere, Kalenagrahaara,

Barkhahallo, Chikkabasavapura