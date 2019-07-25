Home Cities Bengaluru

Losses, spoilt parties... Liquor ban angers Bengaluru

The episode has left Raghunandan Prasad fuming.

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a day’s break, Wednesday brought good news to revellers and pub owners alike, after the liquor ban imposed in the city on Tuesday evening was lifted. People were taken by surprise when all pubs, bars and liquor shops were ordered to close from 6pm on Tuesday, and Section 144 (unlawful assembly) was imposed by the police hours before the floor test resulted in the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led government.  

Pub hoppers expressed disappointment about politics affecting their routine plans. “We were planning to go out considering the amazing weather on Tuesday. But the excitement was washed-out thanks to the ban,” said Kartikay Bharadwaj, product strategist at a media company. “Political turmoil exists throughout the year, so why should pubs bear the brunt of it? Our social lives shouldn’t be impacted by such Assembly drama,” he added. 

Pubs and restaurants serving alcohol said they faced huge losses, even if the ban was for a day. “We were completely unprepared for a sudden ban like this. We got to know about it only through news channels as there was no official notification. Around 6.30pm, we got the confirmation that the police commissioner had issued a special order and after that, we were at a loss. The business got hit, and we suffered revenue loss of around `5 lakh,” Prashant Kunal, owner, The Bier Library, Koramangala, said.

Tania Ganguly, a public relations executive, was one of the many people who faced inconvenience. “We had a surprise birthday party planned for Wednesday afternoon, but due to the unexpected move, we had to change the plan. The money spent on the celebration went in vain as we had made prior arrangements,” she said. 

The episode has left Raghunandan Prasad fuming. “We had organised quite a few events and since Tuesday often remains a full-house, everything went down the drain. Not only alcohol, we had to throw away the food prepared as well as the raw material, and it also affected the wages of our staff,” Prasad, founder, Yellow Submarine, Bannerghatta Road, said.

“F&B industry is supposed to be booming, but if there is no stability due to political matters, what is the use of opening a restaurant here? If I ever want to open another microbrewery again, I would look for options in Delhi and Mumbai, but definitely not Bengaluru.”

