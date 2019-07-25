Home Cities Bengaluru

MLAs’ rebellion could see BJP come to power in BBMP too

A senior Congress Councillor admitted that this time, the party might not make it.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vcollapse of the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy has now cast its shadow on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council, where a similar partnership between the Congress and the JDS is in effect. 

With the BJP taking steps to form the next government, the party is also aiming to return to power in the Council, after a gap of four years. The next Mayor of the state capital could very well be from the BJP. 
It has been a tradition in the BBMP to always have the same party in power as the one ruling the state. In 2015, when Siddaramaiah was in power, the BJP had 101 members (including one independent), out of the total strength of 198 members. Considering the embarrassing situation that would arise should the BJP seize power in the council, the JDS and Congress teamed up to help their candidate Manjunath Reddy from the Congress become the Mayor. Hemalatha Gopalaiah from the JDS took on the mantle of Deputy Mayor. 

Mayoral elections require both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs as well as MLAs and MLCs to cast their vote. Now, with the resignation of four Congress and one JDS MLAs, the number of votes will be reduced. If followers of these MLAs, who are BBMP councillors, change their votes, this number would reduce further. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Padmanabha Reddy of the BJP, who is also the opposition party leader, said, “The Congress-JDS tie-up was a means to gain back door entry to power. Now their own party MLAs have rebelled. There is no doubt that the BJP will be in power, at the Centre, State and the BBMP. This will lead to better coordination and more development.” 

A senior Congress Councillor admitted that this time, the party might not make it. The current Mayor, Gangambike Mallikarjun will see her term end in September and with the resignation of five MLAs, the political careers of close to 30 Councillors are now in limbo as they might not get tickets in next years elections.

