No end to 84-year old woman’s wait for land

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With tears welling up in her eyes, 84-year-old Shivamma, a widow, is desperate for someone to help her reclaim a small plot of land allotted to her family by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) nearly 30 years ago. The senior citizen is dejected as well as furious over the countless visits made to the Authority’s head office at Palace Guttahalli over the last 15 years, pleading repeatedly to officials. The 20ft x25 ft site was allotted by BDA on May 26, 1990 to her husband Shivanna at Rachappa Garden in Shanti Nagar as part of the Slum Regularisation project across the city. It is located close to her present small house where she lives with her son, who is employed as an ‘office boy’, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

Shivamma explains that she had been residing in her present dwelling for 64 years now. “It was all forest when we occupied it and put up a hut and have lived here for very long. We do not have any documents as we do not own the place. Thirty years ago, the government said they were regularising all slums and gave my husband a plot of land nearby for us to relocate. We could not build a house immediately. Our present dwelling was later allotted to some other person,” she explains.

The BDA land allotted to Shivanna’s family was not an isolated plot. It was handed along with 14 other plots of land given to other slum dwellers. “A few years after the allotment was made, a builder constructed a massive apartment there after purchasing the land allotted to all the slum dwellers, including our plot,” Shivamma says.

Daughter-in-law Sunanda says, “From then, it has been non-stop visits to the BDA office by my mother-in-law to request help from officials to get our land back.” To make matters worse, the owner of their present dwelling has been repeatedly insisting the family move out.

“Where will our family with the two little girls go now? Why is no one at BDA helping us. I am tired repeatedly visiting the office for the last 15 years and and walking from the room of one official to another begging for someone to help us,” Shivamma adds. Asked about the issue, a top BDA official said he would look into the details of this specific allotment and get back.