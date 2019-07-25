Rare surgery gives lease of life to two

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first for the state, coronary rota-stenting with TAVI procedure and valve-in-valve TAVI procedure with bio prosthetic valves was successfully performed on two elderly patients at a private hospital in the city.

An 83-year-old Kumaraswamy was diagnosed with coronary bypass artery disease, for which he had undergone coronary artery bypass (CABG) and a replacement of the aortic valve with a surgical AVR in 2006. Cardiac surgeons were of the opinion that a second open heart surgery would be very risky and therefore the patient explored the possibility of the less invasive TAVI procedure.

In the second case, 82-year-old, V Hariharan had undergone coronary bypass surgery (CABG) about 20 years ago. He developed a severe block on one of the arteries of the heart, in addition to the severe narrowing of the aortic valve.

Dr Venkatesh, lead consultant- Cardiology at the Aster RV Hospital, said “Both these operations were performed for the first time in Karnataka. TAVI procedure with coronary rota-stenting and valve-in-valve is unique to the state.”