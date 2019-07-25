Steep fines shock traffic violators 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imposition of new fines on traffic violators commenced on Wednesday. Originally scheduled to kickstart last Saturday, the process was delayed as the new Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) machines were yet to be updated with the new fines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) East, Dr. K.V Jagadeesh told The New Indian Express, “We implemented the new fines from Wednesday. All Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) have the PDA machines with the new fines updated on it, and the traffic violators will be fined accordingly.”



An ASI at Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station revealed that three people were booked for wrong parking on July 24. One was booked for speaking on mobile when riding and another goods vehicle was booked for carrying lengthy material. “Those using mobile phones while driving were charged `1,000. If repeated once more, they will be charged `2,000,” he said.

The goods vehicle driver expressed his shock to The New Indian Express. “All of a sudden, new fines were collected. I had to pay double of what I used to pay earlier. I will start following traffic rules now as they are really high.”

A traffic inspector at Halasuru station revealed that they collected a total fine amount of `59,100 at their station on Wednesday.

Another ASI from Mico Layout Traffic Police station caught a two-wheeler driving without insurance and charged the rider `1,000, double the previous amount.