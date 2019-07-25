Three men end their lives in separate incidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men, including a lab technician and a businessman, committed suicide in separate incidents on Wednesday.



In the first incident, a 19-year-old employee of a private lab hung himself in his house in Srirampura. The deceased is Manoj B, a resident of Lakshminarayanapura, who was living with his mother Annnapuranamma, a domestic help. Police said the incident took place late at night, but only came to light early in the morning when his mother found the body. Srirampura police rushed to the spot. Manoj left no suicide note.

In the second incident, a 37-year-old cab driver committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in JJ Nagar. The deceased is Balaji M, a resident of Guddadahalli, who lived with his wife and children. Police said the incident took place in the evening, and that his wife Manjula found his hanging body when she returned from work and alerted JJ Nagar police. Balaji had not been going to work and the couple would argue often over this. He might have taken the extreme step due to this, police said.



In the third incident, a 42-year-old businessman committed suicide by consuming poison at the bus stop in RMC Yard near Peenya. The deceased is Manjunath T H, a resident of Bagalagunte, who ran a drinking water supply unit.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.

