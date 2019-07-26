2 students, teacher hurt after vehicle topples over  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two students and a teacher escaped with minor injuries while other 16 students miraculously escaped when the goods auto they were travelling in toppled over in con Thursday morning. The driver of the auto ran away after the incident and police have booked school management and the driver for the negligence.

A senior police officer from Yeswanthpur traffic police station said that the incident occurred at 9am when 18 students and a teacher from St Pauls English High School were being taken to Jalahalli for a sports event.

The school is located in Mohan Nagar, and the driver forced the students to get into his goods auto, as the ground was nearby and he would get them there in a few minutes. As he was speeding, the auto toppled behind JP Park. The driver escaped immediately.

Locals rushed the injured students - Kushal and Sumiya - and the male teacher to a private hospital. Since it was negligence on part of the school management, a case has been filed against it.