BJP cries foul over appointments to varsities during political crisis

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fate of over 70 recently appointed members of the syndicate of various universities across the state now lies in a balance. In a recent order, dated July 20, the coalition government had appointed 71 syndicate members at 13 universities in the state. However, the government collapsed just three days later.



The then members of the opposition also opposed the three years nomination that was done as per the Karnataka State University rules notification.

The government-appointed six members at Bangalore University -- six for Bengaluru Central University, five for Bengaluru North University, six for Mysuru University, six for Mangalore University, six for Tumkur University, five for Davangere university, six for Karnatak University Dharwad, six for Rani Chennamma university Belagavi, three for Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura, six for Gulbarga University, five for Vijayanagara Krishnadevaraya University and five for Kuvempur university Shivamogga.

This move by the government just days before its dissolution was flagged off by BJP members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) Arun Shahrpora and S V Saankanura. ABVP former state secretary Ramesh Kavadooru submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary against the nomination of syndicate members by the coalition government on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, they alleged that the nominations are illegal as these were made when the Governor asked the state not to take any policy and executive decisions as there was political uncertainty.

There was huge corruption behind the nomination and hence the nomination should not be notified by the universities concerned, they urged.

The nominated members will have the rights to make administrative and academic decisions, including appointments in the universities. And although the tenure is three years, their powers can be revoked until further orders, whichever is earlier.