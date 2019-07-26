Bengaluru City Police make their Sharechat debut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police, who are active on all social media platforms, have now entered the Sharechat space to enable citizens to pass on information related to illegal activities and law and order problems in the regional language.

The service was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on Thursday. The account ID on Sharechat is @blrcitypolice. While the police are already Twitter and Facebook savvy, this move was done to drive more citizens to share information with the police, and for the police to be able to better serve the public.

“The public can share information with the police via text message, video, audio, photo or other means available on the mobile application. We are already taking action based on information and complaints received on other platforms,” said Alok Kumar.

NOW, BOOK APPOINTMENTS BY DIALLING 100

In another positive move, city police have introduced a new system, via which the public can dial 100 and fix an appointment with station house officers. The initiative is aimed at helping citizens avoid waiting at police stations to meet an officer. This will also curb the issue of police staff not attending to public grievances. Police are also installing ‘Visitors Management System’ software at all police stations to keep a record of visitors.