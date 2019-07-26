Karnataka HC fines KPSC for selection process

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) while coming down heavily on its conduct in relation to the process of selection of gazetted probationers. The division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and B Veerappa imposed the cost while rejecting the interlocutory application filed by the KPSC seeking permission for further revision of revised web-hosted list.

In its order, the court said that it is relevant to the state that for the selection process of Gazetted Probationers Group A and B posts of 1998, 1999 and 2004 batches, the petitioners are agitating before the Court since 2002. It is the institutional responsibility and constitutional obligation on the part of the KPSC and the state government to implement the orders passed by this court and upheld by the Supreme Court then and there itself.

Without implementing the same, the present application filed for clarification is nothing but abuse of process of the court and this court cannot tolerate the fence sitting attitude of the KPSC and the state government, the court observed.

“Because of lack of institutional responsibility of both the state government and the KPSC, the applicants, who aspire to become Gazetted Probationers Group-A and B posts, are roaming around the courts for nearly two decades and if any such application is entertained, it is nothing, but permitting the KPSC to take daring ride on the orders of the Supreme Court and this court which is impermissible”, the court said.