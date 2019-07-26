Karnataka High Court asks state to give ‘B’ report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to produce the ‘B’ report filed in relation to a criminal case filed against Prof KS Rangappa and Prof MG Krishnan, former vice-chancellors of Karnataka State Open University, and others.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued the direction after the government advocate informed the court that the ‘B’ report was filed in the said case as allegations were not established.

The petitoner’s counsel raised the objections to the filed ‘B’ report, saying that the investigation was not conducted as per the directions of the chancellor.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Karnataka State Universities and Colleges, Backward Classes and Minority Teachers Association, Mysuru.