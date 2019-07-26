New Metro station to come up on KR Puram-Airport Line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has approved the creation of a new Metro station- Bettahalasuru station, between Bagalur Cross and Trumpet Junction on the K R Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Metro Line (2B Line). It has also merged the originally planned Kasturi Nagar and Channasandra Metro stations into a single one.

In addition, it has approved the renaming of four Metro stations on this line in accordance with the proposal made by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). A government order in this connection was issued on July 20.

The cost of the 38-km Airport Line which will have 17 Metro stations remains at the originally estimated Rs 10,584.15 crore despite the incorporation of a new station as it will be funded by a private concern. “BMRCL will float tenders for the Airport Line by the beginning of October,” Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express.

“The new station has been introduced taking into consideration rapid developments taking place North of Yelahanka. The overall cost does not change,” he added.

Bettahalsuru station has been created based on a representation made to BMRCL by the Embassy Group, the government order has laid this condition for Metro - “BMRCL is advised to enter into an MoU with the concerned private party regarding building a new station at Bettahalasuru at the earliest and submit the same the government for reference.”

The letter explained that a detailed study of the previous alignment made them decide to shift Kasturi Nagar station by 559 metres to the North and the Channasandra station by 289 metres towards the south and name the station as Kasturi Nagar. “The new location would be convenient for residents of Kasturi Nagar,” the order said.

17 stations that will dot the 2B Metro line

The following will be the 17 stations that will dot the 2B Metro line: Kasturi Nagar, Channsandra, Horamavu, Babusahebpalya, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, VeerannaPalya, Kempapura, Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Kogilu Cross, Bagalur/PRR Cross, Trumpet Junction, Sky Garden, Airport Terminal.

NAME MATTERS

Previously proposed station name Renamed station name

Babusaheb Palya HRBR Layout

Kogilu Cross Yelahanka

Sky Garden Airport City

Airport terminal KIA terminal