Old habits die hard: Bengaluru's repeat traffic offender gets caught, has 51 pending cases against him

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While people assume that only shopping bills can be long, here is a traffic bill that is considered as one among the longest, as this repeat offender had 51 pending cases against him.



Arigedas, 32, residing on SJP Road and owner of a red Hero Passion bike, was caught by the Halasuru traffic police while not following traffic rules close to the Gurudwara near Ulsoor lake on Thursday, at 2pm.

Constable Ashok stopped him to warn him about following rules, which is when he realised that Arigedas looked familiar. The constable called in Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Suresh, who then checked the Personal Digital Assistance to see if there were any pending cases.

They were shocked to find that Arigedas had 51 pending cases over the past two years. Interestingly, his vehicle was found parked in wrong place not once or twice, but 51 times. “All the traffic violations he was charged for were for wrongful parking. The cases were pending from 2017. A total of Rs 5,100 in fines were pending - `100 for each violation,” said a Halasuru traffic police inspector.

The inspector also revealed that since all the cases were old, the new traffic fines, implemented on Wednesday, could not be levied on him. “Now, if he commits a wrongful parking offence, he will be fined Rs 1,000. But as his were old cases, he was fined the old amount,” said the inspector.

Another senior traffic police officer from Halasuru traffic police station said, “We are being strict now and will keep a check on old fines. Usually, violators get away without paying their old fines, but from now on, they will be asked to clear all dues.”