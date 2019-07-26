Home Cities Bengaluru

Pay Rs 30, but park your bike on footpath below metro station in Bengaluru

Space crunch near Vijayanagar Metro Station leaves pedestrians in danger.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

People continue to park on footpaths because of space constraints near the Metro station

People continue to park on footpaths because of space constraints near the Metro station | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pay Rs 30 to park your vehicle on the footpath below Vijayanagar Metro Station. Also, vehicle parking is at owners’ risk. Commuters boarding at Vijayanagar Station were agitated when they were greeted on Thursday with a board erected overnight, announcing the parking rates. More so, because there is no proper parking space.

The board lists out rates for two-wheelers, cars, jeeps, and light and heavy commercial vehicles also. The space defined is below the Metro station, between the pillars. This is opposite the Vijayanagar police station and Vijayanagar market, which has no space for vehicles to move. 

“There is no proper parking bay for many years, and we park our vehicles below the station. Now suddenly, there is a board and a man who sits here demands that we pay money. No responsibility is taken of the parked vehicles, and people continue to park on footpaths because of space constraints,” said Mohan L, a regular commuter. 

Pedestrians find it difficult to walk here because of vehicles parked on the road. “We are forced to walk on the road because there is no space on the footpath, which is full of vehicles. The newly introduced paid parking is also of no help,” said Asha M, homemaker and pedestrian. The parking contractor told TNIE that people will have to pay, irrespective of where they park. “Since there is limited space, people have to park on the footpath. Parking is always at owners’ risk,” 
he said. 

Parking on footpaths has irked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and police officials alike. They said that parking on footpaths is an offence and action will be taken against BMRCL and the contractor. Vehicles will be towed away to make way for pedestrians. 

Paid parking has created chaos on roads and areas surrounding the station. Commuters have started parking their vehicles opposite commercial and residential units, to save their money. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayanagar Metro Station Bengaluru parking Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bengaluru footpath parking
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp