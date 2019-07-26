Home Cities Bengaluru

Political situation likely to remain fluid, stability only after bypolls

It’s been a month of political uncertainty, culminating in a dramatic trust vote on Tuesday.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been a month of political uncertainty, culminating in a dramatic trust vote on Tuesday. The coalition government headed by JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy may have exited, but the political uncertainty in Karnataka is unlikely to end anytime soon. In fact, it may continue even after the Speaker takes a decision on the resignations of 13 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs.

On Thursday, Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified three MLAs -- Independent R Shankar, who had joined the Congress recently to become minister in the coalition government, rebel Congressmen Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli. He, however, has not taken a decision on the resignations of 10 Congress and three JDS MLAs, who had abstained from the trust vote on Tuesday.

“Though the BJP can go ahead and form the government, the situation will continue to be uncertain till the Speaker decides on the resignations of the remaining 13 MLAs,” said political analyst Mahadev Prakash. 
With the disqualification of three MLAs, the effective strength of the assembly has been reduced to 222, including a nominated member. For now, the BJP strategy will be to ensure that 13 rebel MLAs remain absent from the session during the confidence motion, bringing the House strength down to 209. The BJP, with the support of one Independent, will have 106, while the Congress-JDS combine has 100 members, including the Speaker. Two Congress MLAs are in hospital and had abstained from Tuesday’s trust vote. BSP MLA N Mahesh, too, had stayed away from the session.

“We wish the Speaker had taken a decision on the resignations of all rebel MLAs, as that would put an end to uncertainty to some extent,” said a BJP leader on Thursday. Given the uncertainty, the party’s central leadership is making its moves very cautiously and closely monitoring the situation before taking any decision, he added.

“The party is not in any hurry,” said another senior BJP leader. While the Speaker’s decision on the rebels may help the BJP, the party can breathe easy only when it achieves some degree of stability, by winning the bypolls and crossing the halfway mark in the 225-member House. The party has to win at least seven of 16 seats to get a simple majority of 113.

The party that is in power in the state will definitely have some advantage during the bypolls. The Congress and JDS alliance is also unlikely to continue, and infighting within the Congress too may help BJP during the byelections, but till such time, the government will have to deal with political instability. “Given the uncertainty in the state, the BJP high command should seriously think about going for mid-term polls with other states later this year,” says Mahadev Prakash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDS Karnataka Bypolls congress BJP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp