Political situation likely to remain fluid, stability only after bypolls

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been a month of political uncertainty, culminating in a dramatic trust vote on Tuesday. The coalition government headed by JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy may have exited, but the political uncertainty in Karnataka is unlikely to end anytime soon. In fact, it may continue even after the Speaker takes a decision on the resignations of 13 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs.

On Thursday, Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified three MLAs -- Independent R Shankar, who had joined the Congress recently to become minister in the coalition government, rebel Congressmen Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli. He, however, has not taken a decision on the resignations of 10 Congress and three JDS MLAs, who had abstained from the trust vote on Tuesday.

“Though the BJP can go ahead and form the government, the situation will continue to be uncertain till the Speaker decides on the resignations of the remaining 13 MLAs,” said political analyst Mahadev Prakash.

With the disqualification of three MLAs, the effective strength of the assembly has been reduced to 222, including a nominated member. For now, the BJP strategy will be to ensure that 13 rebel MLAs remain absent from the session during the confidence motion, bringing the House strength down to 209. The BJP, with the support of one Independent, will have 106, while the Congress-JDS combine has 100 members, including the Speaker. Two Congress MLAs are in hospital and had abstained from Tuesday’s trust vote. BSP MLA N Mahesh, too, had stayed away from the session.

“We wish the Speaker had taken a decision on the resignations of all rebel MLAs, as that would put an end to uncertainty to some extent,” said a BJP leader on Thursday. Given the uncertainty, the party’s central leadership is making its moves very cautiously and closely monitoring the situation before taking any decision, he added.

“The party is not in any hurry,” said another senior BJP leader. While the Speaker’s decision on the rebels may help the BJP, the party can breathe easy only when it achieves some degree of stability, by winning the bypolls and crossing the halfway mark in the 225-member House. The party has to win at least seven of 16 seats to get a simple majority of 113.

The party that is in power in the state will definitely have some advantage during the bypolls. The Congress and JDS alliance is also unlikely to continue, and infighting within the Congress too may help BJP during the byelections, but till such time, the government will have to deal with political instability. “Given the uncertainty in the state, the BJP high command should seriously think about going for mid-term polls with other states later this year,” says Mahadev Prakash.