Property registration to get faster and more transparent

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Data of all Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) properties will soon be interlinked with the ‘Kaveri’ online service of the Stamps and Registration department. The move will prevent duplication of documents and fraudulent sale of properties to gullible buyers.



A meeting to finalise the proposal was held at Vikas Soudha on Thursday evening by additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Urban Development department BH Anil Kumar with the BDA Commissioner R Manjula and other top officials.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the ACS said, “Registration of BDA properties is not happening now. Though the BDA is issuing all its khata certificates through the online mode now, the authenticity of the e-khata cannot be verified by the Registration department as the data is not available with Kaveri. We are focusing on data integration now.”

There will be an e-linkage between the Centre for e-governance, the Stamps and Registration department and the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments by permitting seamless access to data. Transparency will be created through this process, he said. “This single step will also put an end to duplication of property documents, fabrication or false documentation by unscrupulous individuals,” Kumar explained.

An official explained that those out to sell property fraudulently obtained an original khata certificate for it from the BDA and another from the Panchayati Raj department as both are authorised to issue the document.

For instance, the Kempe Gowda Layout extends across many panchayats in and around Bengaluru.

“If an online verification system is available, the departments can check all details of properties before issuing certificates,” he said.