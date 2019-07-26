Home Cities Bengaluru

Temple on encroached land demolished

The affidavit was filed by the tahsildar K H Maregowda, before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tahsildar of Kanakapura taluk has filed a fresh affidavit in the High Court stating that the temple constructed illegally on the lake bed area in the town has been demolished and the APMC has shifted its office from the land. 

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by social activist Ravikumar Kanchanahalli in 2017 questioning the authorities’ inaction against illegal structures around a lake called ‘Pete Kere’. 
According to the affidavit, the Karnataka State Horticulture Development Agency had unauthorisedly occupied land measuring 2 acres and 19 guntas of land and had carried out unauthorised constructions on this land. 

The authorities of the Ramanagara district administration and the authorities of Kanakapura taluk administration have taken steps to demolish all the unauthorised constructions and structures on the encroached land of 2.19 acres on July 17 and 18, 2019.  About 8 guntas of land had been encroached upon by Sri Aiyappa Swamy Temple Trust Committee. Sri Aiyappa Swamy Temple was built on it in 1978. 
On April 26, 2019, the Assistant Commissioner had rejected the temple trust committee’s representation seeking for grant of said 8 guntas of land. On July 19, the authorities had demolished Sri Aiyappa Swamy Temple and the encroachment was completely removed. 

