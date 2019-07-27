Home Cities Bengaluru

Africa calling? AI-driven app can help you spot wildlife

Later, the company would like to venture into America, Australia, Russia and rest of Asia.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Planning a wildlife safari in Africa but don’t know where to start? The WildTrails app promises to have your answers with catagorised data on sightings and an extensive expert trackers’ network, which will give predictive analytics on wildlife sighting during a particular time.

“Africa is the Mecca of wildlife. The biggest event of attraction is the migration of animals, when wildlife enthusiasts from all over the world aim for a safari. From June to September, and sometimes October, hundreds of zebras, giraffes and wildebeest migrate from Tanzania to Kenya. These five months are known as the migration or the crossing season,” says Manjunath Gowda, former IT professional and CEO of the WildTrails app. 

This is the time when nature takes over and one can see these animals being chased by crocodiles, lions and others. “After we got the migration data for five years, we are now running the artificial intelligence (AI) technology to see any patterns – what time, which days and through where they cross – based on which our users can get a thorough idea how to plan their trip,” he adds.    

After making a foray into the field in India, Gowda wanted to aim for Africa through digital platform, which anyone can have access to. According to him, one of their most successful sightings has been at Kabini forest. “We analysed black panther movement and the results that came out said you can actually sight one on two-three consecutive days of full moon and new moon. It is popular among backpackers and they  mark such days on the calendar and take trips to Kabini to spot the animal,” he said. WildTrails has helped tourists look up tigers, leopards, black panthers, elephants, besides rhino in Kaziranga and various bird sightings. 

How it works

Available on iOS and Android, WildTrail uses AI and machine learning and based on sightings data of the past few years, they compare and analyse predictions during a particular time depending on the sun, moon, weather and season patterns. After charting out the information, engineers add up the algorithm and look for similar patterns on a daily basis. “Before spending lakhs for a trip to Kenya and Tanzania, a wildlife enthusiast can put in the check-in and check-out dates on our platform, which will tell them the sighting which took place in the last five years during those days,” said Gowda.

The road ahead

WildTrails wants to venture into the path of data analytics, through which they will be able to provide sightings information across the world. Gowda said, “Be it mammals, animals, birds or ocean mammals, we want to build a large database, upon which, we want to sell wildlife sighting packages and build a platform. At present, we want to expand to whole of Africa, like Uganda and South Africa, as well as cover India completely.” 

Later, the company would like to venture into America, Australia, Russia and rest of Asia. “With the kind of inquisitiveness shown by people about Kenya and Tanzania in just two months of its operations, being a one-of-a-kind app in India, we are confident of conquering more arenas in the time to come,” he adds.      

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp