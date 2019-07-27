Africa calling? AI-driven app can help you spot wildlife

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Planning a wildlife safari in Africa but don’t know where to start? The WildTrails app promises to have your answers with catagorised data on sightings and an extensive expert trackers’ network, which will give predictive analytics on wildlife sighting during a particular time.

“Africa is the Mecca of wildlife. The biggest event of attraction is the migration of animals, when wildlife enthusiasts from all over the world aim for a safari. From June to September, and sometimes October, hundreds of zebras, giraffes and wildebeest migrate from Tanzania to Kenya. These five months are known as the migration or the crossing season,” says Manjunath Gowda, former IT professional and CEO of the WildTrails app.

This is the time when nature takes over and one can see these animals being chased by crocodiles, lions and others. “After we got the migration data for five years, we are now running the artificial intelligence (AI) technology to see any patterns – what time, which days and through where they cross – based on which our users can get a thorough idea how to plan their trip,” he adds.

After making a foray into the field in India, Gowda wanted to aim for Africa through digital platform, which anyone can have access to. According to him, one of their most successful sightings has been at Kabini forest. “We analysed black panther movement and the results that came out said you can actually sight one on two-three consecutive days of full moon and new moon. It is popular among backpackers and they mark such days on the calendar and take trips to Kabini to spot the animal,” he said. WildTrails has helped tourists look up tigers, leopards, black panthers, elephants, besides rhino in Kaziranga and various bird sightings.

How it works

Available on iOS and Android, WildTrail uses AI and machine learning and based on sightings data of the past few years, they compare and analyse predictions during a particular time depending on the sun, moon, weather and season patterns. After charting out the information, engineers add up the algorithm and look for similar patterns on a daily basis. “Before spending lakhs for a trip to Kenya and Tanzania, a wildlife enthusiast can put in the check-in and check-out dates on our platform, which will tell them the sighting which took place in the last five years during those days,” said Gowda.

The road ahead

WildTrails wants to venture into the path of data analytics, through which they will be able to provide sightings information across the world. Gowda said, “Be it mammals, animals, birds or ocean mammals, we want to build a large database, upon which, we want to sell wildlife sighting packages and build a platform. At present, we want to expand to whole of Africa, like Uganda and South Africa, as well as cover India completely.”

Later, the company would like to venture into America, Australia, Russia and rest of Asia. “With the kind of inquisitiveness shown by people about Kenya and Tanzania in just two months of its operations, being a one-of-a-kind app in India, we are confident of conquering more arenas in the time to come,” he adds.