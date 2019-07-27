Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru musician enthrals soldiers in Ladakh

As many as 10,000 people in Leh, Ladakh were treated to a musical extravaganza by Grammy award winning artist Ricky Kej, who hails from namma Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 10,000 people in Leh, Ladakh were treated to a musical extravaganza by Grammy award winning artist Ricky Kej, who hails from namma Bengaluru. The concert was organised as a part of the nationwide celebrations of 20 years of Kargil Vijay Divas, and saw over 6,000 jawans and several other dignitaries and VVIPs from the military, police and civil sectors in the audience.

The performance took place at the Sonam Wangchuck Stadium on July 23 and included musical pieces about the nation, environment, peace and co-existence. The piece that struck a chord the most, however, was a special version of Vande Mataram that Kej composed for the occasion. He was accompanied by artistes from all over India, such as singers IP Singh, Alexis D’Souza, and Siddhartha, violinist Manoj, drummer Arunkumar, flautist and singer Varijashree and sitarist Sumarani.

Though the experience was challenging, Kej also called it his “most fulfilling concert”. He said, “Just standing still at an altitude of 12,000 ft practically takes your breath away. I salute our Indian Army for bearing these extreme weather conditions to selflessly guard our land.” 

Major General Yashpal Singh Mor, general officer commanding, said Ladakh had never ever seen an event of this magnitude and quality. He added, “Ricky’s music along with the backdrop of the iconic Shanti Stupa and Leh Palace, the energy and the vibrations was simply spectacular and the crowd was in awe. It was a sight to see our soldiers wanting more of his music.”  

