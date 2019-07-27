BSY swearing-in throws traffic out of gear in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several commuters had a tough time on Friday afternoon following the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka’s new Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Raj Bhavan was a hotbed of activity after several political heavyweights too arrived for the ceremony.

More than 2,000 policemen including KSRP and CAR personnel were deployed around Raj Bhavan for the ceremony. Security was beefed up around the area since last night due to the movement of various VIPs and VVIPs in the area.

The traffic police had diverted vehicles around Raj Bhavan, Chalukya Circle, Shivananda Circle and Cubbon Park for a while. Those headed for the Kempegowda Airport were affected. Commuters were asked to take alternative roads to the airport between 4 pm to 6 pm. Niranjan Kumar, who was headed to Hebbal with his family to attend a function, was stuck at Corporation Circle for about one hour. He left Minerva Circle at 12 pm and reached Mehkri Circle at 2.10 pm.

A senior police officer said that heavy bandobast was in place and senior police officials were deployed across the city since early morning on Friday due to major political developments and as several political leaders came to meet the Governor.

Traffic was disrupted around KR Road, JC Road, Corporation Circle, Mourya Circle and Palace Road due to VIP movements. Twelve KSRP platoons and five CAR platoons were deployed during the ceremony and seven DCPs along with senior police officials and most of the city policemen were at Raj Bhavan, the police officer added.