Church Street a success? BBMP to check

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been over a year since Church Street got a makeover. In this time, the road, which was initially closed for vehicles to travel on or park, has now been opened up for both. Now, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has embarked on a survey to see if the investment was worth it.

The road, projected as the pride of the BBMP in central Bengaluru, has over five lakh hand made cobblestones laid at a cost of Rs 14 crore. For the safety of pedestrians as well as the stones themselves, only light vehicles are permitted on Church Street.

Through the survey, the civic agency wants to ensure if the project could be deemed a success, so that the same can be replicated in other places, especially Commercial Street. It is also looking for justifying its investment in the project.

The survey will look at measuring the number of vehicles using the road to commute, as well as the number of pedestrians making use of the road. Termed the ‘Status of Pedestrian-Friendly’, the survey will be carried out virtually, instead of physically with people on the road. A private agency, Global Academy of Technologies, will carry out the survey for the BBMP.

“We are assessing the movement of pedestrians on the stretch, the number of vehicles moving on the road and the number of vehicles parked. Details of the road are also being procured from commercial establishments, residents and road users,” K T Nagaraj, Chief Engineer, BBMP, told The New Indian Express.

Nagaraj said that the idea of the survey was not to ascertain if more parking space can be created but to avoid parking on the road and make more way for pedestrians and other activities on the road.