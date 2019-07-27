Home Cities Bengaluru

Digitisation in healthcare can help save many lives: Devi Shetty

He mentioned that by April 2020, IIMB would be opening another campus in Jigani taluk.

BENGALURU: While addressing the gathering at the 4th edition of IIMBue, the annual leadership conclave hosted by the Alumni Association of IIM Bangalore, chairman of Narayana Health said that healthcare sector would undergo major digitisation in the coming years owing to the shortage of doctors, nurses and technicians.

“If you travel 20 km away from Bengaluru, you won’t find gynaecologists or radiologists, yet there are people living there. Less than 20 per cent of the world has access to secondary and tertiary healthcare. With digitisation, half the world will have access to surgical and advanced care,” said Shetty.

Ravi Venkatesan, a special representative for Young People from UNICEF spoke about the implication of living in a world of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA).

IIM-B director G Raghuram said that India had the potential to tap into the logistics sector even though it was not a glamorous field. He mentioned that by April 2020, IIMB would be opening another campus in Jigani taluk.

