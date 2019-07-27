Man grilled at KIA for carrying forbidden item

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man, heading from the KIA to Dubai, was stopped from proceeding on his journey by the CISF on Thursday for keeping a forbidden item in his check-in baggage.

He was held despite him declaring that he possessed such an item as the police wanted to investigate further, said an airport source.

The CRPF alerted the Airport Police who interrogated him. “He had the relevant documents on him to show that he possessed such an item. After the cops were satisfied with his response, they permitted him to board the next flight to Dubai,” the source said.