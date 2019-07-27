Now, teen elopements to be taken seriously

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since the Rajya Sabha passed a bill making amendments to the POCSO Act, by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, teenage elopements will now be taken seriously in the city.

Even in the case of consensual intercourse between teenagers, a case has to be registered under this category as per the girl’s parents’ complaint, in case of rape.

This year, 163 cases have already been booked under the POCSO act. Shockingly, over 30 cases received so far have been booked under aggravated penetrative sexual assault. However, cops say that most of these cases were teenage affairs.

“It is true that most of these cases involve teenagers eloping. Now, they will be taken seriously by producing them before the magistrate. A medical test will be taken and the statements of the girl and her parents will be taken,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women and Narcotics) Mohan Kumar.

According to Vanitha Sahayavani, a women’s helpline in the city, 40 per cent of the calls they receive are under the category of ‘behavioural issues’ or teenagers eloping.