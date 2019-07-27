Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, teen elopements to be taken seriously

Even in the case of consensual intercourse between teenagers, a case has to be registered under this category as per the girl’s parents’ complaint, in case of rape.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since the Rajya Sabha passed a bill making amendments to the POCSO Act, by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, teenage elopements will now be taken seriously in the city. 

Even in the case of consensual intercourse between teenagers, a case has to be registered under this category as per the girl’s parents’ complaint, in case of rape.

This year, 163 cases have already been booked under the POCSO act. Shockingly, over 30 cases received so far have been booked under aggravated penetrative sexual assault. However, cops say that most of these cases were teenage affairs.

“It is true that most of these cases involve teenagers eloping. Now, they will be taken seriously by producing them before the magistrate. A medical test will be taken and the statements of the girl and her parents will be taken,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women and Narcotics) Mohan Kumar.

According to Vanitha Sahayavani, a women’s helpline in the city, 40 per cent of the calls they receive are under the category of ‘behavioural issues’ or teenagers eloping. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp