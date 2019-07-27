‘Options for a diner eating alone is best recent food trend’  

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?

I’m happiest when I am cooking.



What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

People are very open and receptive to new pairing ideas owing to their travels and willingness to try new foods.



What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

Finding other like-minded people to work with who have the desire to excel.



What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

Seafood, if I am not in a coastal town.



Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

Unless I love the dish totally, I cannot put it on my menu. If I love the dish, I can eat it anytime.



Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

Brahmins Coffee Bar in Basavangudi. Steaming hot idlis soaked in heavenly coconut chutney.



What is the best recent food trend?

Portions and options for the individual diner who is eating alone in the restaurant (very rare) or ordering from home through a food delivery app (mostly the case).

– Gaurav Saria, chef patron, Infinitea, Cunningham Road & Indiranagar