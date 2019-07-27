Home Cities Bengaluru

‘People are becoming less sensitive about humanitarian issues’  

An upcoming play, A Muslim in the Midst, captures a crucial time in history in India –  a country plagued by terrorism for decades.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

A still from A Muslim in the Midst

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An upcoming play, A Muslim in the Midst, captures a crucial time in history in India –  a country plagued by terrorism for decades. The play tells a little known story about the repercussions of an event experienced by the playwright. 

An award-winning theatrical play created in the US by Bengaluru-born playwright Anand Rao, it reflects a strong universal relevance through the characters. The first show in the city starts on August 2 and thereafter, will travel to different venues throughout August and September.

Having played prominent roles in over 50 theatre productions in English and Kannada, Rao got the idea of the play in Bengaluru when he offered a ride to a family of complete strangers stranded on the sidewalk late in the night. A Muslim in the Midst is a dramatisation of those events, which he describes as “quiet and uneventful but volatile and uncommon in hindsight”.

“A Muslim in the Midst is inspired by real events that I experienced on the streets of Bengaluru. It is a play about how even the best of our intentions can sometimes overwhelm us in terms of how it affects us, based on our influences and the environment we are in,” said Rao. It puts into focus the issues around class consciousness, social and educational inequality, gender equality, modern medicine, and perceptions around politics and religion

Director Rachana Prakash said, “We wanted to reach to as many people as possible as it is an extremely profound play. It is also relevant in today’s times when the world is going through a transition where human values are less addressed, people are becoming lesser and lesser sensitive about humanitarian issues. I feel good to be doing it at multiple venues because of the reach that we would be able to provide. And theatre is there to question the existing status quo.”

The show in India is organised by Chiranthana, an NGO aimed at providing a platform to differently- abled and underprivileged teenagers and young adults to come together for empowered lives, better peer bonding and enhanced functional skills. All the proceeds of the play will go to Chiranthana school for special education and artistry. 

Tickets for the play are available at  https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/a-muslim-in-the-midst-play/ET00106101

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp