‘People are becoming less sensitive about humanitarian issues’  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An upcoming play, A Muslim in the Midst, captures a crucial time in history in India – a country plagued by terrorism for decades. The play tells a little known story about the repercussions of an event experienced by the playwright.

An award-winning theatrical play created in the US by Bengaluru-born playwright Anand Rao, it reflects a strong universal relevance through the characters. The first show in the city starts on August 2 and thereafter, will travel to different venues throughout August and September.

Having played prominent roles in over 50 theatre productions in English and Kannada, Rao got the idea of the play in Bengaluru when he offered a ride to a family of complete strangers stranded on the sidewalk late in the night. A Muslim in the Midst is a dramatisation of those events, which he describes as “quiet and uneventful but volatile and uncommon in hindsight”.

“A Muslim in the Midst is inspired by real events that I experienced on the streets of Bengaluru. It is a play about how even the best of our intentions can sometimes overwhelm us in terms of how it affects us, based on our influences and the environment we are in,” said Rao. It puts into focus the issues around class consciousness, social and educational inequality, gender equality, modern medicine, and perceptions around politics and religion

Director Rachana Prakash said, “We wanted to reach to as many people as possible as it is an extremely profound play. It is also relevant in today’s times when the world is going through a transition where human values are less addressed, people are becoming lesser and lesser sensitive about humanitarian issues. I feel good to be doing it at multiple venues because of the reach that we would be able to provide. And theatre is there to question the existing status quo.”

The show in India is organised by Chiranthana, an NGO aimed at providing a platform to differently- abled and underprivileged teenagers and young adults to come together for empowered lives, better peer bonding and enhanced functional skills. All the proceeds of the play will go to Chiranthana school for special education and artistry.

Tickets for the play are available at https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/a-muslim-in-the-midst-play/ET00106101