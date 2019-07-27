Home Cities Bengaluru

Prep for Airport Metro line in Bengaluru to begin from next week

 Preliminary work for the crucial 38-km KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport line via Hebbal will begin next week.

Bangalore Metro

Bangalore Metro (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preliminary work for the crucial 38-km KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport line via Hebbal will begin next week. A few alignments and station changes for the line have been put into effect before the work begins. Now the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is readying itself to begin soil investigation work at 100 locations on this line.  

In a letter, written by BMRCL’s Civil Engineering department to the BBMP Chief Engineer K T Nagaraj on July 25, the BMRCL has sought permission from the civic body to begin work on the 2B Metro Line from the first week of August. 

A copy of the letter, available with The New Indian Express, states, “Metro alignment passes through the centre of the median from K R Puram to Hebbal and further continues on the right side of NH-44 over 5 metres of dedicated land between main carriage and service road from Hebbal to Trumpet.” Entry and Exit structures are proposed on the side of the service road for its 17 stations.”. 

“In view of identification of the soil strata, it is proposed to take up soil investigation work over footpath, median and the edge of main and service road for approximately 100 locations. They need to be barricaded along the Outer Ring Road and the work will be completed in approximately four months time,” it added. 
BMRCL plans to float tenders for this work along the Rs 10,584-crore line by the first week of October.

The State government, in an order issued earlier this week, okayed a new Bettahalasuru Metro station as well as the merging of the previously proposed Kasturi Nagar and Channasandra Metro stations into a single station.

The stations on the line are: Bettahalasuru, Kasturi Nagar, Horamavu, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veeranna Palya, Kempapura, Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka, Bagalur/PRR Cross, Trumpet Junction, Airport City and KIA Terminal.

