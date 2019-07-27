Home Cities Bengaluru

Six-coach trains increase wait time for Metro riders  

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With all three-car trains being replaced with six-car trains on its Purple Line this month, Namma Metro’s short loop trains have been given a miss, increasing wait time for trains on the East-West line from 3.5 minutes between trains to 5 minutes. 

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), after the introduction of the six-car trains, the number of passengers travelling per train has increased. Keeping that in mind, short loop trains have been discontinued. 

“The time between two trains, for trains running from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road, is presently five minutes. Due to the increase in passenger occupancy in the six-car trains, we have stopped running the short loop trains between Kempe Gowda and Baiyappanahalli,” BMRCL Chief Engineer (Depots Phase 2) and Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said. 
During non-peak hours, the headway during non-peak hours stands at 10 minutes. 

BMRCL presently deploys 16 trains to run an average of 130 round trips (Byappanahalli to Mysuru Road and return) daily on the Purple Line. “The Green Line (Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli) has only one six-car train that makes 7 round trips a day.”

While a six-car train can accommodate a maximum of 2,004 passengers, the ridership per trip averages 1,760 passengers presently, Chavan added. “During peak hours, the train is fully packed but the occupancy reduces during non-peak hours. The average has been calculated taking all the 18 hours of train operations between 5 am and 11 pm into consideration,” Chavan said.

Meanwhile, it is good news on the occupancy front. For the first time since Metro’s launch nearly eight years ago, the daily average ridership, inclusive of lower weekend ridership, has touched 4.04 lakh. 
The highest ever occupancy was registered on April 5, 2019 at 4,52,463 passengers. 

Deployment of six-cars boosted occupancy figures by an average of 16,344 passengers per day on the Purple Line as compared to last year, he added.

