This monsoon, experience Chinese cuisine with a twist

What would you do if you see a soft, succulent and transparent dim sum right in front of you? You gobble it up, of course! And if possible, ask for more.

By Sudeshna Dutta
A busy Thursday afternoon at InAzia, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, proved to be quite a delight once we dug into piping hot Prawn Har Gao, which is a juicy shrimp filling wrapped by a translucent skin. Definitely a must-try food item at the restaurant.  

Next we tried the Edamame dim sum, an ingredient that is popular in the East Asian cuisine. Along with a savoury dip, this creamy soybean filling is a great choice for vegetarians. The asparagus and water chestnut crystal dumplings, on the other hand, will be a healthy pick for health-conscious people. Complete with a slight tangy flavour, the triangular dumpling is on the bland side, and will be liked by people who like their food steamed up.

Coming to the appetizers, we loved the Crispy Fish Salad in Spicy Sauce, a unique dish topped with onions, coriander leaves, French beans, spring onions, tomatoes and cashews. Like the name says, the fish had been minced, tossed with bread crumbs and deep fried in order to make it thoroughly crisp. The sauce enhanced the flavour, and the dish gets itself placed on one of the must-haves here.

In order to make lunch hours faster and easier for working professionals in and around Whitefield, the restaurant has introduced a ‘Make your own bowl’ concept for this monsoon season. From a variety of noodles to sauces and choice of toppings, the Asian bowl will be rightly put together according to your preference. We chose Pad Thai noodles with chicken and prawns, seasoned with onions, tomatoes, cabbage and spring onions in chilli garlic sauce. We kept it simple and voila, we didn’t make a nasty choice of ingredients after all.

To end an Asian culinary experience, we took Sang Kaya Ob. It is baked coconut caramel custard and the taste lingers in our taste buds till date. One bite of the dessert and we immediately knew this was the winner of the entire course.

Cost for two: 3,000  (approx)  
 

