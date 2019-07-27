‘Vr’ the world 

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From miniature hand consoles to motion-sensing equipment, the change in the gaming industry has been massive. In the midst of this, Virtual Reality (VR) seems to have turned into a crowd favourite in Bengaluru, which is now home to several such experiences – from simulated sports to adventure.

Cashing in on the boom, Smaaash on MG Road has been offering a Formula one and Occulus Rift Headsets simulator – experiences that users term “surreal”. “The VR industry has been booming here, and we aim to give various options in VR and simulation technology to enhance customer experience,” says Ullas CS, marketing manager, Smaaash Bengaluru, adding that their target audience comprises those above 20.

A car salesman, Sameer Rao, says it was hard to differentiate between the simulated experience and a real one that he experiences on a daily basis. “It’s something else to be in a virtual world within the city,” says the 22-year-old about the F1 simulator.

Simulated sports have also emerged as a fast-growing interest. Cricket is a dream-come-true for many, with virtual experiences becoming the order of the day. “I have had my share of experiences with simulated sports but iB’s specially-designed motion sensing bat added to the feel of the game. Simulated gaming options in the city have increased by a long shot,” says 23-year-old gamer Vinyas Purushotam.

The idea behind iB Cricket is to provide an interactive experience. From entering the kit room to batting on a simulated pitch, the experience covers it all. Opening their doors to the public recently, the virtual cricketing platform was founded by Hyderabad-based Pro Yuga Advanced Technologies. “We have organised virtual reality cricketing leagues in the past, which were well received. In future, we might develop a similar experience in other sports,” says Manobhiram Gampa, business executive, iB Cricket.

VR experience zones have also gained momentum. From 4D theatre to simulated roller coasters, technology has added to the bucket lists of many. Opened in 2018, Samsung Opera House is a transformation of the opera house that was built in the ’20s.

The next time you’re swinging by Brigade Road, you’ll spot the space that has a 4D swing chair that allows you to experience 3D movements in 360 degrees. Those who enjoy thrills can experience kayaking or rowing. You can cycle through Europe, racing alongside a friend. “We wanted to showcase how technology can make it easier to monitor one’s exercises. The VR zone at Opera House is one of our key attractions,” says Mohandeep Singh, senior VP, Mobile Business, Samsung.