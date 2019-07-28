Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops conduct late night crackdown after CM Yediyurappa instruct officers to ensure safety

All senior officers in Bengaluru, including Police Commissioner Alok Kumar patrolled the city on 27 July night.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many Bengalureans were in for a rather unpleasant surprise Saturday night after they were stopped by police on the roads.

The city literally turned into a fortress late night with police barricades on major roads with even watering holes being asked to shut down an ahead of their 1 am deadline.

All senior officers including Police Commissioner Alok Kumar patrolled the city on 27 July night.

The reason for the police crackdown on unsuspecting and partying Bengalureans was attributed to a meeting of city police officers led by Commissioner Alok Kumar with the newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday morning.

The CM had told the officers to ensure the safety of Bengalureans on priority. “The CM asked the officers, who had gone to pay him a courtesy call to place the safety of people on top priority. Every Bengalurean should feel safe, was his message to officers. The police swung into action later that evening,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, some people, who were stopped by the police on the streets, felt that this was a kind of policing and that the restriction of public movement was uncalled for.

“We thought that there were some law and order situation in the city and were apprehensive when cops stopped us on our way back home,” said a couple, who were stopped by police late Saturday night. 

