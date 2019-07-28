Cases of Hepatitis A, E spike during monsoon 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With monsoon covering the state, the chances of catching viral infections after consuming contaminated water or unhygienic food run high. On World Hepatitis Day, city’s doctors revealed that people are more likely to catch Hepatitis A or E during monsoon.

In a recent case, a 36-year-old suffered from severe nausea, vomiting and fever, after eating street food. When tests were done he was diagnosed with Hepatitis E, which might have occurred after consuming unhygienic food or drinking contaminated water. “Hepatitis A or E occurs due to contaminated water or food. It is common in monsoon due to water getting contaminated in most places. It is also transmitted through the fecal-oral route due to the fecal contamination of drinking water. It takes 3-6 weeks for the symptoms of the disease to show. There is no cure for this and the patient just needs to take a lot of rest,” said Dr Sudha Menon, director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital.

In another case, a 35-year-old also had contracted the disease adter a business trip to North India. “The patient must have consumed contaminated food while on the trip. This is a water borne disease and can also cause acute Hepatitis in healthy young adults, with the liver functioning abnormally. There is no vaccine or treatment. What is most important is to prevent the transmission of the virus,” said Dr Sandeep M S, senior consultant and gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram.

Dr Ravichand Siddachari, consultant HPB, surgical gastroenterologist and chief transplant surgeon, Manipal Hospital, said,”During monsoon, Hepatitis A and E cases go up. In South Asia it is very common because we dont have a good sewage system. It is spread due to improper hygiene, uncooked food or fruits and vegetables washed with contaminated water. People should avoid street food. Everyone should drink boiled water. People should wash hands before eating and after going to the toilet. Pregnant women are more susceptible to the disease.”