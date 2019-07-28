Lokayukta pulls up officials after students’ protest sewage issue 

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a protest by students of a government school in Krishnarajapuram, the Karnataka Lokayukta pulled up civic authorities for not dealing with the problem of sewage entering the school compound, which made studying and eating mid-day meals a task for these students.

Karnataka Lokayukta, P Vishwanatha Shetty, demanded that officials, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner and the chariman of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board file a status report with details of the problems faced by the students and teachers and remedial measures taken or to be taken to redress the grievance.

Officials were given two weeks to check the school and take remedial steps.

A teacher from the school said, “The Public Works Department and BBMP authorities were informed about the sewage leak. However, after the Lokayukta’s intervention, the repairs started and students were given two days leave with the consent of Block Education Officer to allow the authorities to complete the work. Sumps, toilets and the school premises were cleaned. A new sewage line is being laid to avoid the entry of water into the school premises.”

“We are happy that the Lokayukta took suo-moto cognizance on knowing about the condition of the school,” she said, thanking the Lokayukta Police Inspectors TV Manjunath and Basavaraj, who have been inspecting the work.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Manjunath, who visited the spot, said, “The authorities, who undertook the work, have assured us that they will complete the work in three days. For the time being, till the completion of work, sewage is being diverted through a temporary pipeline.”

Sources confirmed the cause of the sudden leak. “A telecom company was setting up its cables underground. The work damaged the underground drainage pipes, causing a reverse flow of drainage, which seeped into the school compound during the rains. A complaint has been registered at local K R Puram police station against the telecom company for negligence while laying their lines,” said the source.