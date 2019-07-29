Alert Bengaluru cops catch miscreants off guard  

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday night came as a shocker for miscreants and those riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs. With checkpoints at several places in the city, men in khaki standing guard was a common sight. Leading them from the front was police Commissioner Alok Kumar.

To ensure that every Bengalurean feels safe and his colleagues are alert during night hours, he went on night round himself. Kumar also paid a surprise visit to several police stations and instructed cops to be serious about patrolling. He warned them of consequences in case of security lapses.

Random checks were conducted at least 30 places, including Church Street, MG Road, Hebbal, Brigade Road, Malleswaram and Koramangala. As many as 500 vehicles were seized and 499 suspects were detained.

“Suspects who were roaming late night were questioned. Those who couldn’t justify where they were coming from were caught,” Kumar said.

He further informed that special drives are being held against live bands and dance bars performing illegal activities.

Even traffic police were extra alert on Saturday, and they booked 1,169 for drunken driving. As many as 63 autorickshaws, which did not have display cards, were also seized.

“Such drives are the need of the hour. The top cop seems to be active, and crack down on those roaming aimlessly during late nights and eve-teasers will send a stern message,” said Ramana, who had come to party with his friends at a pub on Church Street.

“This was my fourth night round. It is part of my duty as the police commissioner. I will continue to conduct surprise visits. The idea is to catch maximum offenders. Patrolling will be happening daily, but there will be frequent surprise checks,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) P Harishekaran said, “Check points will be set up to prevent fatal accidents. I will organise and participate in such drives often.”