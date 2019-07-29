Home Cities Bengaluru

Alert Bengaluru cops catch miscreants off guard  

City police chief leads night patrol teams, pays surprise visits to police stations

Published: 29th July 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Alok Kumar conducts a surprise check in the city on Saturday night | express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday night came as a shocker for miscreants and those riding vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs. With checkpoints at several places in the city, men in khaki standing guard was a common sight. Leading them from the front was police Commissioner Alok Kumar. 

To ensure that every Bengalurean feels safe and his colleagues are alert during night hours, he went on night round himself. Kumar also paid a surprise visit to several police stations and instructed cops to be serious about patrolling. He warned them of consequences in case of security lapses.
Random checks were conducted at least 30 places, including Church Street, MG Road, Hebbal, Brigade Road, Malleswaram and Koramangala. As many as 500 vehicles were seized and 499 suspects were detained.

“Suspects who were roaming late night were questioned. Those who couldn’t justify where they were coming from were caught,” Kumar said.

He further informed that special drives are being held against live bands and dance bars performing illegal activities.

Even traffic police were extra alert on Saturday, and they booked 1,169 for drunken driving. As many as 63 autorickshaws, which did not have display cards, were also seized. 

“Such drives are the need of the hour. The top cop seems to be active, and crack down on those roaming aimlessly during late nights and eve-teasers will send a stern message,” said Ramana, who had come to party with his friends at a pub on Church Street.

“This was my fourth night round. It is part of my duty as the police commissioner. I will continue to conduct surprise visits. The idea is to catch maximum offenders. Patrolling will be happening daily, but there will be frequent surprise checks,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) P Harishekaran said, “Check points will be set up to prevent fatal accidents. I will organise and participate in such drives often.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Kumar Bengaluru police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp