Labourer dies after fall from 4th floor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old labourer died, while another was severely injured when they fell from the fourth floor of an under-construction school building at Sathanuru village in Bagaluru on Saturday.

The deceased is Koimullah Haq, while the injured is Abdul Zakir (27), both natives of Assam.

The police said that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the duo were doing fabrication work on the forth floor of an under-construction building. They were sitting on a centering fold, which broke under their weight and sent the duo crashing to the floor. The other workers in the building rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where Haq was declared brought dead. Zakir, who sustained multiple injuries is currently recovering in the hospital.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that the school management had given the fabrication work to a contractor called Munniswamy. He has been booked for not providing safety measures to workers at the construction site.