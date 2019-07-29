Home Cities Bengaluru

Showcasing folklores of modern society

In their decade-long span, Tahatto focused on creating original content based on current times with an unwavering penchant for entertaining the audience. 

Published: 29th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based director Prashanth Nair who is known for directing plays such as A Funny Thing Called Life, Animal Farm, Romeo & Juliet, and No Strings Attached is back with a bang.
Called Remember Remember and presented by Tahatto, his new play features five original stories.

Adding the element of imagination, the stories are written as folklores keeping in mind a modern-day perspective. Stories such as ‘From a woman who lost her stories’ and ‘An app that allows you to travel through time’, portrays a unique set of thoughts. A modern-day adaptation of ‘Pied Piper of Hamlin’ is the director takes the mice out of the equation and replaces them dragons instead.

Started in 2009, Tahatto is a theatre company established in Bengaluru. In their decade-long span, Tahatto focused on creating original content based on current times with an unwavering penchant for entertaining the audience. 

Nair is an English playwright and one of the founders of Tahatto. He has been writing plays since the past decade. His writings have been described as rich, sharp and cheeky, with a tone that’s engaging and at the same time deceptive. His writing includes poetry, storytelling and music which is evident in ‘Remember Remember’, which reveals stories in an interesting and compelling manner. “The audience has always played their part by adding their imagination to our narrative. ‘Remember Remember’ is an amalgamation of storytelling, music and movement in the simplest sense, says Nair. 

‘Remember Remember’ will be staged on August 3 at 7.30pm and August 4 at 4pm and 7.30pm at Atta Galatta, Koramangala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
folklores Prashanth Nair Tahatto
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp