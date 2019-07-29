Showcasing folklores of modern society

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based director Prashanth Nair who is known for directing plays such as A Funny Thing Called Life, Animal Farm, Romeo & Juliet, and No Strings Attached is back with a bang.

Called Remember Remember and presented by Tahatto, his new play features five original stories.

Adding the element of imagination, the stories are written as folklores keeping in mind a modern-day perspective. Stories such as ‘From a woman who lost her stories’ and ‘An app that allows you to travel through time’, portrays a unique set of thoughts. A modern-day adaptation of ‘Pied Piper of Hamlin’ is the director takes the mice out of the equation and replaces them dragons instead.

Started in 2009, Tahatto is a theatre company established in Bengaluru. In their decade-long span, Tahatto focused on creating original content based on current times with an unwavering penchant for entertaining the audience.

Nair is an English playwright and one of the founders of Tahatto. He has been writing plays since the past decade. His writings have been described as rich, sharp and cheeky, with a tone that’s engaging and at the same time deceptive. His writing includes poetry, storytelling and music which is evident in ‘Remember Remember’, which reveals stories in an interesting and compelling manner. “The audience has always played their part by adding their imagination to our narrative. ‘Remember Remember’ is an amalgamation of storytelling, music and movement in the simplest sense, says Nair.

‘Remember Remember’ will be staged on August 3 at 7.30pm and August 4 at 4pm and 7.30pm at Atta Galatta, Koramangala.