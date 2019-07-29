Home Cities Bengaluru

Thai Airways celebrates 15 years of Bengaluru connection

Event was attended by travel agents, corporate firms, airport officials, frequent flyers and others from the travel ecosystem

Published: 29th July 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Thai Airways

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The official flag carrier airline of Thailand, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), celebrated its completion of 15 years of service in Bengaluru at Shangri-La hotel, Palace Road on Friday. Titled ‘Vibrancy of the Garden City’, the celebration ended on a high note with cultural events.                                                                                         

Jeerawoot Janchaisang (right)
and Napasorn Ekpankul 

Having started their operations in March 2004, THAI has taken over 1.1 million passengers from Bengaluru to more than 60 destinations across the world. Presently, they operate non-stop flights daily between Bangkok and Bengaluru.

Chutintorn Gongsakdi, ambassador of Thailand to India, inaugurated the function. “While some countries like the Philippines and Vietnam don’t have direct flights to India, we have eight flights to Thailand from here. Being an innovation hub, Bengaluru plays an important role in the relationship between the two countries. Indian friends and acquaintances do tell me that Thai Airways is a preferred choice of airline for flying to Thailand. This is flattering indeed, for Thais are essentially humble people. But nevertheless, we are a nation with a strong sense of pride in memorable service from the heart. We would like to promote more cultural and economic tie-ups with the city,” he said. 

Gongsakdi thanked the Government of India for facilitating increased air connectivity between Thailand and India by providing more air traffic rights. “Thailand looks forward to seeing more air connectivity to welcome 2 million Indian tourists this year, leading to an overall number of 10 million by 2030,” he added. Indian tourists currently enjoy free Thai visa-on-arrival till October 31. 

The event included a traditional royal Thai dance performance by Jeerawoot Janchaisang and Napasorn Ekpankul. The dancers in their elegant golden colour traditional attire, jewellery and headdresses, enthralled the audience by their slow-paced and rhythmic movements.  A live demonstration of ‘Meing Kham’, a traditional hors d’eoeuvre from Thailand was also held.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thai Airways Vibrancy of the Garden City Bengaluru connection
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp