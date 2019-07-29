Thai Airways celebrates 15 years of Bengaluru connection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The official flag carrier airline of Thailand, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), celebrated its completion of 15 years of service in Bengaluru at Shangri-La hotel, Palace Road on Friday. Titled ‘Vibrancy of the Garden City’, the celebration ended on a high note with cultural events.

Having started their operations in March 2004, THAI has taken over 1.1 million passengers from Bengaluru to more than 60 destinations across the world. Presently, they operate non-stop flights daily between Bangkok and Bengaluru.

Chutintorn Gongsakdi, ambassador of Thailand to India, inaugurated the function. “While some countries like the Philippines and Vietnam don’t have direct flights to India, we have eight flights to Thailand from here. Being an innovation hub, Bengaluru plays an important role in the relationship between the two countries. Indian friends and acquaintances do tell me that Thai Airways is a preferred choice of airline for flying to Thailand. This is flattering indeed, for Thais are essentially humble people. But nevertheless, we are a nation with a strong sense of pride in memorable service from the heart. We would like to promote more cultural and economic tie-ups with the city,” he said.

Gongsakdi thanked the Government of India for facilitating increased air connectivity between Thailand and India by providing more air traffic rights. “Thailand looks forward to seeing more air connectivity to welcome 2 million Indian tourists this year, leading to an overall number of 10 million by 2030,” he added. Indian tourists currently enjoy free Thai visa-on-arrival till October 31.

The event included a traditional royal Thai dance performance by Jeerawoot Janchaisang and Napasorn Ekpankul. The dancers in their elegant golden colour traditional attire, jewellery and headdresses, enthralled the audience by their slow-paced and rhythmic movements. A live demonstration of ‘Meing Kham’, a traditional hors d’eoeuvre from Thailand was also held.