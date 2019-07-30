Home Cities Bengaluru

Another Bengaluru lake bites the dust?

At least 50 dead fish were found floating in Kithaganur lake, residents allege garbage and sewage are regularly dumped in it

Published: 30th July 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kithaganur residents say garbage and debris are frequently dumped at the lake

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The woes of the lakes in Bengaluru never seems to end. While there have been earlier instances of dead fish floating at Ulsoor lake, Seegehalli lake and even Madiwala lake due to pollution, one more lake has now joined this list. Early on Monday, residents in Kithaganur village were shocked to discover at least 50 dead fish floating at the Kithaganur lake, located after TC Palya Road in East Bengaluru.

Approximately 50 dead fish
were found floating in the lake

A resident who was on morning walk noticed something floating in the lake. On taking a closer look, she found out that a number of dead fish were floating in the lake. “When I saw the dead fish, I was shocked. It was very depressing. For about an hour, I just kept looking at the dead fish,” said the resident, who did not wish to be identified.

Another resident, 47-year-old Ramesh Reddy, said 10 years ago people used to drink water from this lake, but today dead fish are floating in it. “In the 1980s, the lake was in a beautiful condition. People staying in nearby localities used to come and spend hours on end near the lake. I remember I could even drink water from the lake. It was so pure and clean. But now we can’t even think of drinking it,” he rued.

Reddy said the lake has been in a pathetic state and is on the verge of dying. “All waste water from houses enter the lake through drains making it look awful and leaves behind a foul stench. Further, when it rains, the drains overflow into the lake. Even villagers come and wash their clothes here. We have told the panchayat fence the lake and divert the drains, but nothing has been done,” said Reddy.

According to residents, there has been frequent dumping of garbage and debris in the lake. “Last year, when this used to happen, we had informed the panchayat and they took action to stop it. But now when we stop the tractors carrying waste, the drivers say they were ordered by the panchayat. But when we ask the panchayat members, they say they have no clue about it,” said another resident.

Zilla Panchayat president Manjula Kumari said they have been alerted by the residents about the condition of the lake.

“We are planning to constitute a team of officials and survey the lake. Even dumping of waste will be checked. Moreover, the team will check which all places needs to be fenced. We have a little shortage of funds currently, but we will see to it that the lake is back in its original glory.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru lakes Pollution dead fish Madiwala lake Kithaganur lake
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp