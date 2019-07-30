BBMP cancels tenders, no more LED banners inside Cubbon Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad on Monday informed the council that the Rs 100-crore tender for setting up of LED hoardings at Cubbon Park and surrounding areas has been cancelled with immediate effect.

Prasad said the tenders were called without his knowledge and that the chief engineers had violated building bylaws. However, this did not seem to impress the council members who staged a walkout. This left Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun with no option but to adjourn the council to Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after the council meeting, Prasad said as per Sections 425, 426 and 427 of the Karnataka Municipal Act, if the government takes no action on the draft proposal prepared by the council within three months, then the proposal is said to have been deemed approved. Going by this, the civic body went by the last council draft report and ordered cancelling the tenders called by the chief engineers.

“It will also be conveyed to the High Court in the next hearing that no commercial hoardings will be permitted across the city. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the aesthetics of Bengaluru. No

permission for banners and flexes will also be given. Permission will be granted only when a public-private partnership project is undertaken and the investor is spending money on a project like skywalks or underpasses,” he said.

Mayor Mallikarjun said, “In my capacity as a mayor, I do not want hoardings to be put up in the city. But as per council procedures, a discussion needs to be held in the council and a final decision taken.”

A showcause notice has been served to the engineers through the commissioner seeking a reply. If their replies are not found satisfactory, then stern action will be taken.

GARBAGE PROBLEM



Reacting to the garbage problem in the city, which was also taken note of by CM B S Yediyurappa, Prasad said the problem was because garbage dumping at Bellahalli dump yard, had come to a stop. But since Sunday night, work to send the garbage to Mittiganahalli has started. So the problem will get solved in another two days, he added. He said since segregated garbage has to be collected from September 1, there is no time to call for new tenders. All the 125 files sent to the standing committee will be placed before the council for approval.