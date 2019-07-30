Education dept scraps coalition govt’s nominations to varsities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department has ordered the vice-chancellors of universities across the state to withhold the nominations made to the syndicates by the previous state government with immediate effect.

A notification dated July 26 issued by Higher Education Department (universities-2) under-secretary MA Ahmad John ordered the vice-chancellors not to implement the notification dated July 20 issued by the coalition government. “Take steps to hold back the nominations if already the notification has been given effect till further orders,” the under-secretary stated.

The coalition government had nominated the members from various fields to the syndicate of varsities across the state for three years or till further orders, whichever is earlier, under the provisions of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000.

It may be recalled that two MLCs -- S V Sunkanur and Aruna Sahapura -- and ABVP former secretary Ramesh Kavadur had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary against the nomination of syndicate members by the coalition government.

In the memorandum, they alleged that the nominations were illegal as these were made when the previous state governments was asked not to take any executive decisions as there was political uncertainty in the state. There was corruption behind the nominations and hence these should not be notified by the universities concerned, they alleged.