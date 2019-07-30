Home Cities Bengaluru

Free e-book highlights mental health issues faced by queer community

The e-books aims to reach out to members of the community in order to make them understand that their feelings or experiences are shared by others.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after Section 377 has been struck down by the Supreme Court, the queer community continues to remain vulnerable to mental health issues and faces barriers when in need of help. In a bid to tackle the issue, White Swan Foundation has released a free e-book titled ‘Mental Health 101: LGBTQIA+’ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) on its website.

“The e-book was researched with members of the community, not just for them but also for allies to give empathy to the challenges they face. It mentions obstacles they face, from personal struggles such as identity formation and gender dysphoria, to societal issues such as bullying during childhood, discrimination at workplace or while looking for house, and stigma against HIV,” said Manoj Chandran, CEO of the city-based non-profit organisation.

“A queer person who reads the book will know that help is at hand and how they can access it. This is to cut short the time taken for anyone to reach out for help,” he added. While the book has been released in English now, the organisation is getting it translated to Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Hindi as well.

According to Mahesh Natarajan, one of the experts who contributed to the publishing of the e-book, identity formation starts at the age of two or three, when children begin to understand that they are male, female or something else altogether.

“If a person’s perceived gender is a boy, the world expects them to behave in one way while they feel another way. This leads to gender dysphoria. Their body parts develop to be different than how they want them to be, especially during puberty. It triggers conflict within them when they cannot reconcile with their own body,” said Natarajan, counsellor, InnerSight Counselling and Training Services, adding that basic activities that the rest of us take for granted, such as taking a bath or choosing what to wear, becomes a difficult process.

“A transboy who cannot see his male body parts will feel distress every day, and does not feel at home in his own body. These issues are hard to communicate with others. If it gets noticed, it may lead to them getting bullied. This makes them feel anxious, depressed and suicidal,” he explained.

The e-book also has a section on relationship abuse that members of the community may go through.
Natarajan added, “A heterosexual transman who is attracted to women and meets them, needs to disclose his identity and find a potential partner, which is not easy. Even if the partner accepts them, the person’s family may not.”

The e-books aims to reach out to members of the community in order to make them understand that their feelings or experiences are shared by others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
queer community LGBTQIA+ Section 377
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp