Home Cities Bengaluru

Is our tendency to nick a historical tic?

One hopes the video would make us graduate from mere sloganeering of Mera Bharat Mahaan to Mere Bharatiya Well-behaved.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent video that shows an Indian family being caught for stealing stuff from a hotel in Bali caused furore on social media. But honestly, the video wasn’t much of a surprise. We all have family members who nick stuff from public places, and often do it with absolute impunity. I have often wondered why we do it.

In our banks, pens are tied to desks. Mugs in train toilets are chained to the taps. I have even seen chappals tied together outside temples so nobody would run away with used footwear. Helmets are tethered to bikes with pipes that look like plastic umbilical cords. It’s funny that we don’t want others to take our stuff, but are open to taking stuff that belongs to others.

Those are only a few of our traits. We place handkerchiefs on bus seats to ‘reserve’ them, instead of going by the more popular forms of reservation like buying tickets. We lie down on train seats when stations arrive so that others do not sit on our seats. We jump queues, drive on wrong side of the road, and litter public property.

Nations much poorer than us are cleaner and better-behaved. I have wondered if we picked up these traits in the course of events in history. I am not a historian, merely a stand-up comedian – but this is my theory. Do we litter because of our history with natural calamities? Does our habit of reserving seats with handkerchiefs come from our caste system that reserved certain spaces and occupations for a certain people?

Did the history of pillaging invaders give rise to our habit of raiding hotels? Does our habit of riding on the wrong side arise from the fact that India has been a nation that was accepting of opposing views? India is had the most religions springing out of it – perhaps we see riding on the wrong side of the road as a modern metaphor for dvaita – where two realities could exist simultaneously.  

Which leads me to the question – is there no hope in sight? I would like to think there is hope in the horizon. Over the last few years, I have noticed that we have a new-found pride in India and being Indian. We lash out over any criticism over India or Indians. If anything, the video might raise consciousness about how we behave in public, and the perception of foreigners about us.

One hopes the video would make us graduate from mere sloganeering of Mera Bharat Mahaan to Mere Bharatiya Well-behaved. A nation where the head is held high, the mind is without fear, and the hotel equipment remains in its place. Into that hotel of civilised behaviour, my Father, let my country check in…
The author is a writer and comedian

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp