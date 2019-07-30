Man poses as buyer to steal bikes, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hebbal police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly stole two-wheelers after posing as a buyer. The accused used to contact bike owners who posted advertisements to sell their bikes on online classified websites. The accused is Mohammed Saleem, a resident of Yasin Nagar in HBR Layout. Police recovered four bikes from him.

Police said one Sanath Kumar Bhat had filed a complaint in April that he had posted an advertisement on a website looking for buyers for his two-wheeler. The accused contacted him, introducing himself as Rahul, and said he was interested in buying the bike.

On April 19, they met in Hebbal and Rahul told the complainant that his house was in Kanakanagar.

They went to Kanakanagar 4th Cross on the bike where Rahul showed a house, saying that it was his. Then, Rahul asked the complainant to give the registration certificate and insurance certificate of the vehicle so that he can show the bike and documents to his family members and seal the deal.

Trusting him, the complainant gave the documents and bike. Rahul told him he will be back in a while, and escaped with the bike. The bike owner realised that he was cheated only after he tried calling Rahul on phone and found that it was switched off.

“Based on information and technical assistance, the accused was traced and arrested. When interrogated, he confessed that he had committed similar offences in Banasawadi, Kothanur and Maratthali as well. Four cases have been solved with his arrest and four bikes worth Rs 5 lakh have been recovered,” the police added.