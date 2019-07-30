Home Cities Bengaluru

Man poses as buyer to steal bikes, nabbed

The Hebbal police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly stole two-wheelers after posing as a buyer.

Published: 30th July 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hebbal police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly stole two-wheelers after posing as a buyer. The accused used to contact bike owners who posted advertisements to sell their bikes on online classified websites. The accused is Mohammed Saleem, a resident of Yasin Nagar in HBR Layout. Police recovered four bikes from him.

Police said one Sanath Kumar Bhat had filed a complaint in April that he had posted an advertisement on a website looking for buyers for his two-wheeler. The accused contacted him, introducing himself as Rahul, and said he was interested in buying the bike.

On April 19, they met in Hebbal and Rahul told the complainant that his house was in Kanakanagar.
They went to Kanakanagar 4th Cross on the bike where Rahul showed a house, saying that it was his. Then, Rahul asked the complainant to give the registration certificate and insurance certificate of the vehicle so that he can show the bike and documents to his family members and seal the deal.

Trusting him, the complainant gave the documents and bike. Rahul told him he will be back in a while, and escaped with the bike. The bike owner realised that he was cheated only after he tried calling Rahul on phone and found that it was switched off.

“Based on information and technical assistance, the accused was traced and arrested. When interrogated, he confessed that he had committed similar offences in Banasawadi, Kothanur and Maratthali as well. Four cases have been solved with his arrest and four bikes worth Rs 5 lakh have been recovered,” the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp