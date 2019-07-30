Home Cities Bengaluru

Panchayats can no longer charge high taxes

RDPR department will open online payment gateways with fixed tax slabs for industries soon

Published: 30th July 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Shripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From now on, gram panchayats across the state cannot charge industries in their limits according to their whims and fancies. The Rural Development and Panchayath Raj (RDPR) Department has issued a circular instructing panchayats to charge tax according to a fixed slab, failing which, they will face the music. Most of the complaints the department has received are from industrialists around Bengaluru.

In Karnataka, there are more than 6,000 gram panchayats. According to the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993, panchayats can levy tax from industries between 0.4 and 0.6 of the capital value of the property. The property value is prescribed by the guidance value.

Speaking to TNIE, RDPR principal secretary LK Ateeq said they found many panchayats had been charging as per their whims and fancies. “Industrialists keep complaining to us about this non-uniformity in charging tax. Most of the complaints received have been from around Bengaluru, including from the tech corridors,” he added.

Ateeq has issued a circular prescribing 0.4 per cent, 0.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent for small, medium and large industries, respectively. This means industries have to pay panchayats the prescribed percentage which the total capital value of the industrial property. “This rule is applicable throughout the state. This decision has been taken to prevent harassment of industrialists by gram panchayaths,’’ he said.

He said if the panchayats are over-charging, industrialists can complain to the Chief Executive Officer of the respected Zilla Panchayats.

A senior RDPR official said there is a prescribed format of paying the 0.4 to 0 0.6 per cent of the capital value of the property. But at the panchayats, especially near Electronic City, Devanahalli, beyond Sarjapur and other places where there are more industries, panchayat officials have been demanding bribes, which if not paid, the tax slabs are increased.

For instance, if a small industry, which has to pay 0.4 per cent of the capital value, does not pay the bribe, their tax amount will be increased to the next higher slab.  The industrial tax is paid to panchayats to be used by them for their salaries or to provide basic amenities to villages.

RDPR will now introduce an online payment system from August 15. “We have called tenders to make payment gateways through which industrialists can pay. The amount will be displayed online. We have tied up with HDFC Bank,’’ Ateeq said.

Earlier, industries in Electronic City used to face such a kind of harassment. But after the Electronics City Industries Association Township Authority (ELCIATA) was formed, more than 100 industries, including IT and non-ITones, pay the township authority as prescribed by them.

“We collect the tax from industries, 30 per cent of which is given to the panchayats,’’ said Rama N S, CEO of ELCIATIA. “With the township handling the matter, they work in a different set-up and at present face no such problems.”

TAGS
Panchayat Rural Development and Panchayath Raj
