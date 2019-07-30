Perspective of life through Yakshagana

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dance as an art form is sophisticated in various aspects with each style being unique in their own way. India is home to various dance forms which portray the rich culture and history of the country. Yakshagana, a dance form which dates back to 400 years, is a blend of folk and theatrical elements. Often described as a unique harmony of music, costumes, gestures, acting and extemporaneous dialogues, Yakshagana is a vibrant and vigorous living form of folk theatre art.

Yakshagana Workshop by Shwetha Shrinivas aims to cover the basics of the art along with the core techniques. From speech modulation and improved tonal quality to colourful styles and theatrical gestures, the workshop is designed to give an in-depth understanding of the dance form. The workshop will also focus on building core strength through meditation and exercise.

Based in Bengaluru, Shrinivas is a theatre activist and Indian classical dancer. With over 16 years of experience in theatre, Shrinivas has several accolades to her name. In 2015, she was awarded the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards for acting and costume designing for the play, ‘Chitrapata’. Shrinivas has been practising and performing Yakshagana since 2007. She believes the art form serves as a strength to most artists.

Yakshagana Workshop by Shwetha Shrinivas will be held on August 3, 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm at The Courtyard, Double Road, Shanti Nagar.