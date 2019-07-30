Home Cities Bengaluru

SIT sends notices to cops too in IMA scam

Then DCP, ACP and a police inspecter are in the dock following allegations that they ‘settled’ cases of complainants

Published: 30th July 2019 06:01 AM

IMA scam

File photo of family investors seen outside IMA Jewels at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has granted two days’ extension to political leaders Roshan Baig and Zameer Ahmed Khan to appear before them in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud.

SIT on Monday sent out notices to then Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ajay Hillori, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Kumar and police inspector Ramesh Kumar to appear for questioning on August 2 in connection with the fraud. The SIT is also questioning the husband of Fareeda Ishtiaq, Shivajinagar corporator. “The duo (Baig and Zameer) was sent out a notice to appear for questioning on July 29. But since their presence was necessary for the confidence vote in the assembly, they have been asked to attend on July 31,” a senior officer confirmed.

In a bold move, as if to send a message, the SIT officials have not spared IPS officers involved in the fraud too. The notice has been served on the allegations that during investigations these officers did not register cases in 2018 when several people came forward to lodge complaints against IMA under Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Institutions Act.

According to officials, Ajay Hillori and the other officers had ‘settled’ the cases of all the complainants who had come forward then. They also had not found any shortcomings in the manner in which IMA was operating and later they said that no investor had come forward to file a complaint.

In another development, the officials investigating the case are questioning Ishtiaq Pailwan, husband of Shivajinagar corporator, on the allegations that he had threatened IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

“We found that Ishtiaq had threatened Mansoor and based on this we are questioning him. Meanwhile, we have also gathered other information from Ishtiaq,” an officer said.

Enforcement Directorate (ED), in whose custody Mansoor Khan is currently in, is being interrogated for all the transactions made through the company. Zameer had produced documents before the ED pertaining to the transaction of Rs 5 crore done with Khan after purchasing a property. Baig has been on the SIT’s radar since Mansoor Khan’s first audio clip went viral.

