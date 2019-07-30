Home Cities Bengaluru

TN family who were stripped, assaulted files plaint

Anil’s father said they were treated at a clinic in Bengaluru and did not approach the police out of fear.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after a family was assaulted for an inter-caste marriage in Dharmapuri district, in Tamil Nadu, the victims have come to Bengaluru to file a complaint against the assaulters. The assault on the family members who were tied to trees, stripped and beaten had gone viral on social media.

Anil (name changed), 23, a resident of Panikkampatti village in Dharmapuri district allegedly eloped with Priya (name changed), 22, a resident of the adjacent village, Thalappalam. The couple had been missing since June 21. Priya’s parents filed a missing persons complaint with the police in Tamil Nadu.

According to the complaint filed by Anil’s father, Priya’s family members tied him and six of his family members to tree trunks, stripped and assaulted them brutally on July 25, in their house in Thalappalam. Anil’s mother who sustained severe injuries is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.

Anil’s father told Chennammanakere Achukattu police that Priya’s family members went to their relative’s house in Manjunath Nagar on July 24. They asked the family members to accompany them to Tamil Nadu to look for Anil and Priya.  

On reaching Thalappalam, Priya’s family members, identified as Sendhil, Dharmalingam, Puneeth, Kanakaraju, Bhaskar, Shanthi and others fought with Anil’s family members. They then tied them to trees, stripped and assaulted them brutally. The injured persons were locked in the house till the next morning and were forced to sign on blank bond papers. The accused brought the injured family members to Hosur and left them with a warning against filing a complaint.

Anil’s father said they were treated at a clinic in Bengaluru and did not approach the police out of fear. However, after Anil’s mother fell unconscious after reaching home, they filed a complaint. An officer said Anil and Priya were in love since their college days and had eloped. Anil is an aeronautical engineer. The duo was traced in Dharmastala after they went missing.

“We have taken up the case, based on Anil’s father’s complaint. We will take our seniors’ opinion and decide whether we should investigate the case or transfer it to Dharmapuri police. According to the complaint, Priya’s parents are against the couple’s marriage as they belong to different castes.”

